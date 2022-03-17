Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT Lowered to CHF 63 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBAXY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

