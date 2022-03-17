JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has €6.20 ($6.81) target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of €7.30 ($8.02).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

