JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABC. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,490.73. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

