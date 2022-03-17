JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Target Price to €32.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

