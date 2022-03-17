JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €113.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.19 ($124.38).

Shares of DG stock opened at €93.14 ($102.35) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($97.58). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.28.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

