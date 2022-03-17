JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

JOYY stock traded up $16.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get JOYY alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in JOYY by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in JOYY by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JOYY by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.