JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

YY stock traded up $16.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,910. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JOYY by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JOYY by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

