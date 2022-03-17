Joseph Saffire Sells 9,000 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Saffire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00.

NYSE:LSI opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

