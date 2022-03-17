Jose Ignacio Garat Buys 55,440 Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 55,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £130,838.40 ($170,140.96).

National Express Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 236.40 ($3.07). 1,085,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,784. National Express Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.80 ($4.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.37).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

