Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Acas LLC

Acas LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.