John W. Casella Sells 16,044 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 16,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $1,450,698.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

