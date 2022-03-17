Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,100 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,704.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ATEC opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

