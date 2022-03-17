Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.42 ($78.48).

ETR HEI opened at €58.60 ($64.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($89.05).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

