Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get JBS alerts:

JBSAY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 50,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. JBS has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.