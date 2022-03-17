Jason Doornik Sells 6,000 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.31 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.