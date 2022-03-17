Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

