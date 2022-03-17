Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Nelson Peltz Acquires 750,000 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Nelson Peltz acquired 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00.

JHG stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

