James McCarthy Acquires 2,360 Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £5,003.20 ($6,506.11).
Novacyt stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Thursday. Novacyt S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28). The stock has a market cap of £155.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About Novacyt (Get Rating)
