James McCarthy Acquires 2,360 Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James McCarthy acquired 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £5,003.20 ($6,506.11).

Novacyt stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Thursday. Novacyt S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28). The stock has a market cap of £155.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Novacyt alerts:

About Novacyt (Get Rating)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.