J Bryant Kirkland III Acquires 5,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 7.94. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

