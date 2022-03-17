Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.72.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.20. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market cap of C$12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.93.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

