ITM Power’s (ITM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

ITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($8.99) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.80) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 410 ($5.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.15) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522 ($6.79).

Get ITM Power alerts:

LON ITM opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.65. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 543 ($7.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 303.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 391.38.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.