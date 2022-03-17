Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 183,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,834. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

