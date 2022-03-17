iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 2.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,579,281. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

