iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

