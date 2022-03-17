iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.60

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 66915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,082 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

