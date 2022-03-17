iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 292,389 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.