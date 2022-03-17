iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 5.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $44,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,852 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

