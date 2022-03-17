iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

