Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,319 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

