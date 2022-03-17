Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.