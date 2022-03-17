iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

IQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $85,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $44,165,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

