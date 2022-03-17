IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 111,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

