IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Lowered to GBX 162 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 162 ($2.11) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IPO stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.32. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.20 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £960.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 0.72 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

