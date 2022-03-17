Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Shares Down 1.9%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

