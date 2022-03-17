Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

IOCJY stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOCJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

