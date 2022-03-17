Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Sells $22,003.41 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CFO Yafei Wen sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $22,003.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Invitae stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 7,866,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,846. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

