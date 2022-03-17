Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 3.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

