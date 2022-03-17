Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 4,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $480,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,362,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.