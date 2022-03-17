Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000.

