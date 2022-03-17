Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

