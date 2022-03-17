Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.31. 40,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

