Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.58

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 27955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,077 shares of company stock worth $26,523,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

