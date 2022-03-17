Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.
Several analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.