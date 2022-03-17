International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.80) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.54 ($2.63).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 145.18 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 219.90 ($2.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

