InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. 1,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,064. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $374,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

