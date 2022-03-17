Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

