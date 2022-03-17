Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.12. 6,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) by 8,923.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,606 shares during the quarter. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF comprises about 5.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 23.05% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

