Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.56. 30,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 35,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:INSI)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities.

