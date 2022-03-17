Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $204,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 18,500 shares valued at $1,919,475. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

