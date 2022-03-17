Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells 11,594 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

